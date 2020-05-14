Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Receives Lovely Birthday Present From His Dad (Photo)

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of music star, Wizkid turned 9 on Wednesday and was highly celebrated by his mum, Shola Ogudu and dad.

Ogudu took to her Insta-story to share some photos and clips of the gifts and cakes the young lad received for his new age.

The single mum of one shared a photo of Boluwatife on his brand new bicycle as well as specially themed cakes that had sweet wordings written on them.

Ogudu also took to Twitter to reveal the gifts were actually from her son’s father.

Tife still cannot get over the presents his Dad sent him 😅🥰❤️ — Ogudu (@_Oluwanishola_) May 14, 2020

Read Also: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Brother As He Turns 9

See screenshots below: