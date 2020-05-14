Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Receives Lovely Birthday Present From His Dad (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Shola Ogudu and her son
Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of music star, Wizkid turned 9 on Wednesday and was highly celebrated by his mum, Shola Ogudu and dad.

Ogudu took to her Insta-story to share some photos and clips of the gifts and cakes the young lad received for his new age.

The single mum of one shared a photo of Boluwatife on his brand new bicycle as well as specially themed cakes that had sweet wordings written on them.

Ogudu also took to Twitter to reveal the gifts were actually from her son’s father.

Read Also: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Brother As He Turns 9

See screenshots below:

The young lad and his grandmother
The young lad and his grandmother
The 9 year-old’s gift
The 9 year-old’s gift

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here