Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Brother As He Turns 9

Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first babymama, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal she received a voice note from her son’s little brother, Ayo.

It is no news that Wizkid has three sons from three different women.

Ayo, who is the son of Binta Daimond Diallo, wished his brother, Boluwatife a happy birthday as he turned 9.

Shola couldn’t contain her excitement as she gushed over the birthday message.

The single mum of one tweeted;

“Damn Tife and I woke up to the sweetest happy birthday voice note from his lil brother Ayo!!!

Oh my ovaries 😫😍 Cutest thing EVER!!!

🥰🥰”

See the tweet below: