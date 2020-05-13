Atiku, Obi Congratulate Gambari Over Appointments As Buhari’s CoS

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last election have taken to Twitter to congratulate Ibrahim Gambari.

Professor Gambari was officially announced on Wednesday as the Chief of staff of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new chief of staff was appointed by the president following the death of Abba Kyari to COVID-19.

Atiku, a former vice president wrote: “Congratulations Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR on your appointment as Chief of Staff to @MBuhari. It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of Nigerians that you will deploy your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state wrote: “Congratulations Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR. Your appointment as Chief of Staff to @MBuhari is indeed a good step in the right direction.”