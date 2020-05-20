BBNaija Organizers Announce 2020 Edition

The 2020 edition of the popular reality TV show, BBNaija may soon begin.

The organizers of the show have teased fans with a flyer announcing the start of a new edition.

The last edition which started June 30, 2019, saw Mercy Eke emerging winner and becoming the first woman to win the competition after three editions.

This has however gotten many talking as they are wondering how the show will hold due to the country being on partial lockdown and a ban being placed on large gatherings.

Guys, what do you think? Should this hold this period?