Gbajabiamila, Osinbajo Meet Over Free Electricity As Palliative For Nigerians

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with vice president Yemi Osinbajo on proposal to address electricity as a palliative for Nigerians.

According to Gbajabiamila who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he said various options were considered and a decision would be reached soon.

Read Also: Osinbajo Is Current Chairman Of Nigerian Association Of Short People: El-Rufai

“Yesterday I met @ProfOsinbajo who is also the Chairman, Post COVID Economic team on the proposal of @HouseNGR to address electricity as a palliative for Nigerians. We had a robust discussion and several possibilities and options were discussed. I am hopeful that we are almost there.”