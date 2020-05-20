Gbajabiamila, Osinbajo Meet Over Free Electricity As Palliative For Nigerians

By
Valerie Oke
-
Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with vice president Yemi Osinbajo on proposal to address electricity as a palliative for Nigerians.

According to Gbajabiamila who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he said various options were considered and a decision would be reached soon.

“Yesterday I met @ProfOsinbajo who is also the Chairman, Post COVID Economic team on the proposal of @HouseNGR to address electricity as a palliative for Nigerians. We had a robust discussion and several possibilities and options were discussed. I am hopeful that we are almost there.”

