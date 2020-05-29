Be Proud Of Everything You Do, Diane Russet Tells Fans

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has told her fans to be proud of themselves for refusing to give up especially on days they feel discouraged.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, she further charged them to be proud of everything they do and everything they are at the moment

She wrote:

“Be proud of yourself for refusing to give up. Especially on the days you feel like you’re unable to keep going. Because carrying on through your darkest days takes a strength that most wouldn’t even understand. So be proud. Be proud of everything you do and for everything you are.”