Belinda Effah Slams Celebrities Encouraging Nudity On Social Media

Nollywood actress Belinda Effah has slammed celebrities encouraging girls to go naked during IG lives.

The actress stated that this is just wrong, adding that she wonders why women hate themselves so much for them to go naked on social media.

”Women Is this How Much You Hate Yourselves?

”Is This The Much Insecurity You Possess?

Ok Let Me Explain – If You Have A Sister Or A Mother That Is Into Prostitution or Drugs or Have A Drinking Problem, Won’t You Look For Ways To Rehabilitate The People You Love

“Despite The Fact That They Are Mature and are of Age Yet They Have Their Weaknesses?

Will You Allow Them Go To Places Where They Can Easily Have Access To Men or Drugs Or Alcohol? Won’t You Fight With Everything You Have To Get Them Out Of The Bad Habit Just Because You Want Better For Them? I Mean You Will Even Battle God In Prayer To Deliver Them.



”I Read The Comments And I Felt Sick In The Pit Of My Tummy, To Think Most Of These Comments Came From Women Is Sickening.

”If Your Sister Or Friend Is In An Abusive Marriage, Won’t You Finds Ways To Get Her Out of It? I Bet You Will Say – Leave Her She Is An Adult , No One Forced Her Into It. How Hateful Can You People Be ?



”My Point To The Men Is This, Do Not Promote This Evil , Do Not Encourage This Just To Satisfy Whatever You Are Satisfying Just Because These Women Have Weaknesses. True No One Forced Them But You Can Make A Difference By Not Patronizing Them, That Way You Help Curb The Menace.

”Women We Are Our Own Problem . Everyone Is Forming No One Forced Her . Bad Is The New Good Abi? So It’s Cool To Act Bad , Meanwhile You Go To Bed Fighting Your Insecurities, Wondering What You Have Gotten Yourself Into. Likes , Comments, Followers Are All Fickle. They Don’t Follow You To That Bed At Night When You Cry Wishing For A Normal Life. Use Your Head 🙏🏽 Good Night – Make Sure You Don’t Cry Yourself To Sleep 😘”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nzMxLj6Vp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link