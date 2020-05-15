Bringing A Child Into This World Without Marriage Is Wicked, Omokri Blasts Baby Mamas

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says bringing a child into this world without a proper marriage is wicked.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he further directed baby mamas that they need to get a job instead of getting pregnant because being a baby mama is not a job.

“Being a baby mama is not a job. If you want an income, go get a job, instead of getting pregnant. Bringing a baby into this world without a marriage, a stable home and a stable income, is a wicked thing to do. A child is not a means to a livelihood.”