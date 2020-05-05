Chris Oyakhilome Attacks Pastors Who Supported Closure Of Churches

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has slammed pastors for accepting the closure of Churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Oyakhilome, pastors should have told the government to allow them to pray for patients instead of just accepting the closure of Churches first.

“In different cities, countries, states, before the government went ahead with the lockdown, they held meetings with pastors, leaders of churches. Why did the pastors and leaders not say give us a few days to go and pray? Because they were not prayerful before.

“As a Minister of God, you were called for such a meeting and you couldn’t say give us a few days to call other Ministers and say this is what we just heard from the government authorities and we need to pray. We have asked them to give us three days. Then you would have seen the hand of God,” he said.