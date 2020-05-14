Court Orders DSS To Pay N10m To Man Detained For Using Hanan Buhari’s Previous Phone Line

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered to pay N10 million to Anthony Okolie, the man arrested for using the previous phone line of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.

A federal high court in Asaba gave the ruling on Monday.

The DSS had arrested Okolie, in July 2019 in Asaba, and when he was released, he sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan Buhari, demanding compensation of N500 million for the violation of his rights, having been in detention for 10 weeks.

Tope Akinloye, his lawyer, said Okolie purchased the SIM card for N1,000 at a market in Asaba.

“On December 8, 2019, at Ogbeogonogo market, Nebu road, Asaba, Delta state, I purchased a SIM card with phone number, 09035666662, for the sum of N1,000 only and I received a SIM pack with accompanying documents as a result as evidence of purchase receipt,” the affidavit read in part.

Read Also: MTN Sim Card: Court To Hear Case Against Hanan Buhari, DSS

However the DSS claimed the plaintiff was detained for 10 weeks because his offence threatened national security — but Hanan said she didn’t ask the DSS to arrest Okolie.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the judge upheld Okolie’s arguments and awarded N10 million cost in his favour.

Akinloye, who confirmed the judgment on his Twitter page said: ”I’ve been able to persuade the federal high court to award N10 Million naira sum against SSS for the 10 weeks detention of Anthony Okolie over an MTN sim card once used by the daughter of President Buhari, Hanan.”