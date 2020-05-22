Eid-El-Fitr: Socio-Religious Gatherings Remain Prohibited, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has felicitated with Muslims in the country over the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Fitr to mark the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

The IGP reiterated that socio-religious gatherings remain prohibited in Lagos, Ogun and FCT.

According to the statement, the IGP noted that the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforced his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by governments at all levels, the nation would surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.