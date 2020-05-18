Every Girl’s Dream Is To Eat Without Getting Fat – Francis Ordega

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Francis Ordega has opposed the notion that every girl’s dream is to find a perfect guy to settle down with.
According to the talented forward, she opined that every girl’s dream is to eat without getting fat.
She made this known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Monday, 18th May.
She tweeted: “Everybody thinks everything girl’s dream is to find the perfect Guy!!Pshhh..
The truth is every girl’s dream is to eat without getting fat. Have a blessed week frannylovers.”
