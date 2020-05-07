Female Child Is More Valuable Than Male Child – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has penned down a post explaining why female kids are way more valuable than male kids.

According to Omokri, female children are loyal and this is a thing that can not be said for most male children.

In his words;

”Dear men,

Take a tour of any hospital of your choice. You will see wives and daughters sleeping there because of their husbands and fathers. Hardly will you find a husband or son. And you are saying you don’t want a female child. You are a FOOL! All children are valuable, but a girl child is especially valuable, because women are likely to be more loyal than men. Christ had 12 disciples. But how many of them were at Golgotha during his death? Only one. Yet, 4 of His female followers were there. Loyalty is a WOMAN!”