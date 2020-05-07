Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 7th May 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown Nigeria For Two Months – Sagay Tells Buhari

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to lock down Nigeria for a minimum of two months in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

FG Extends Ban On Flights For Four Weeks

As efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the ban imposed on local and international flights by four weeks.

Senate Urges Suspension Of 5G Deployment In Nigeria

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network in Nigeria pending the resolution of all issues thrown up by the new technology.

Two Patients Fled Oyo Isolation Center – Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has revealed that two COVID-19 patients in the state have fled the isolation centre.

Buhari Issues New Directives On COVID-19 Donations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the opening of five COVID-19 Donor Accounts. A further report revealed that the donor accounts are part of the existing Treasury Single Account (TSA) arrangement in five commercial banks.

Buhari Writes Reps – Seeks Approval Of N850bn Loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, for the approval of N850 billion loan. The lawmakers read the letter on the floor of the House during its plenary session on Tuesday.

FG Finally Reveals Drug Used In Treating COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed the drug used in treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria. Ehanire, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said Nigeria has started using Remdesivir.

Buhari Waives Import Duty On Medical Supplies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies.

Prepare For A Fresh Lockdown – NCDC DG

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has warned Nigerians of risking another lockdown if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases.

Delta Government Threatens To Quarantine Anyone Seen Without Facemask

Delta Government has issued strong warning to residents who will go out without wearing a facemask, threatening that such persons will be quarantined at isolation centres in the State.