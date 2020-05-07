‘Wearing Face Mask Is An Embarrassment To Science’ – Oyakhilome (Video)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, has condemned the wearing of face mask, saying its use is an embarrassment to science.

Oyakhilome, in an online sermon on Tuesday, expressed his displeasure over the

various actions set up by the Federal government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The clergyman said, “if we go by science, you should not wear masks in public.”

Pastor Oyakhilome also stated that various scientists, virologists and Immunologists in the world have publicly supported his initial claim that the enforcement of a lockdown in battling a pandemic isn’t scientific.

Watch the video below: