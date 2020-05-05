Reno Omokri Appeals To World Leaders To Reconsider Relaxing Lockdown

Popular human rights activist, Reno Omokri has called on world leaders to give relaxing lockdown in their countries a second thought as the fight against Coronavirus continues.
A lot of countries around the world such as Italy, Spain are set to follow in the footsteps of Germany in relaxing lockdown.
He expressed that indeed closing down the economy is economically devastating, however, allowing free movement is more devastating.
He wrote: “Leaders should think twice before opening their countries after this #CoronaVirus lockdown. Closing down an economy is economically devastating, but closing down caskets to bury your people is generationally more devastating. Save lives, not money!”
