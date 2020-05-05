Support Private Sector To Prevent Mass Unemployment: Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the federal government to engage the private sector in order to halt mass unemployment looming as a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that some days ago, the Minister for Labour, Chris Ngige ordered private firms to take clearance from the federal government before retrenching their workers.

Reacting to this directive, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the government should devise a way of supporting the private sector to save millions of jobs rather than issuing statements.

See his tweet below: