Until You Get Married, Be Stingy With Money – Omokri Advices Bachelors

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says men need to be stingy with their money but generous with affection until they become married.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that any woman who is able to stay under such condition is the ideal woman.

Read Also: Buhari’s Enemy Is Not Nigeria’s Enemy: Omokri Tells Femi Adesina

“Dear men,

“You need a woman you can share your heart with, not one you can only share your money with. Until you get married, be stingy with money and be generous with affection. The woman that stays under those circumstances, is the woman for you.”