FG Suspends Evacuation Of Nigerians Abroad

The federal government has announced the suspension of evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced this during the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

The minister, however, said the evacuation is expected to continue soon.

Among the new measures, the minister, announced was the cancelling of quarantining in hotels.

He said the evacuation was suspended to give room for new measures that would require citizens returning from overseas to get tested and self-isolate at home rather than in selected hotels.