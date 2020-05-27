Face Masks Can Be Good And Also Very Dangerous: T.B Joshua

T. B Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] has hailed Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on how he has handed the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the cleric, the governor has shown great leadership at this critical time, even as he compared him to the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who he says is always on the national news to update the general public and to educate them.

Speaking during one of his live shows on Emmanuel Television, Joshua also urged people to comply with guidelines of wearing face masks but reeled out the dangers of doing it wrongly.

He said, “We would like to use this time to salute our governor of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Indeed, he’s one of a kind. If you look at his activity at this critical time, it can be compared to the New York governor who is always on the national news to update the general public and to educate them.

“Our governor wants to see his people and he wants to see them living well. We pray God will increase his capacity to do more, in Jesus’ name!”

He added, “Following global health guidelines during this period of COVID-19, the government is insisting on the use of face masks in public places – along with social distancing and handwashing.

“Face masks can be a very good thing but they can also be dangerous when they are not used properly or when they are not made with the proper material.

“The government has asked you to wear face masks when you are in public places, in the midst of people, on the streets, in vehicles when you are not alone. The government is doing this to help you.

“They are not asking you to wear it 24 hours a day. There should be a time at home when you remove it. But some people are wearing their face masks for long periods of time.

“Breathing the same air in and out or not getting enough air while breathing – all of this can affect your health, cause headaches, fatigue and worsen existing health challenges.

“So let us be careful of the amount of time we wear the face mask and also of the kind of material our face masks are made out of.

“For many, the chemicals used to make such material can be dangerous to inhale. NOTE: The face mask is your personal mask. It should be clean and made of proper material. This requires your discretion, viewers.

“Sometimes hardship can influence our reasoning. Sometimes joblessness can influence our reasoning. Sometimes fear can influence our reasoning. Sometimes pressure can influence our reasoning.”