Five Substitutes Option Temporarily Allowed For Competition Organisers: IFAB

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has announced that clubs will be allowed five substitutes per match in competitions which start and finish before the end of 2020.

This is the latest step to get the sport up and running during the coronavirus crisis.

FIFA had proposed the temporary amendment from the usual three subs to ensure the restart of football was easier on players, with the game suspended since mid-March and the likelihood of more matches in a short period to allow league campaigns to finish as soon as possible.

To reduce disruption in matches, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions.

They may also be made at half-time, The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said.