Barcelona Players Return To Training (Photos)

Barcelona were back at in training on Friday with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and their team-mates returning to the Ciutat Esportiva.

Recall that on Wednesday, Barcelona players returned to the club’s facilities to take Coronavirus test ahead of resumption of training.

Also Read: Barcelona Players Return To Club Facilities For Coronavirus Test

Barca were permitted to start holding individual sessions, with the squad divided over three pitches to ensure social-distancing requirements are upheld, afterwards, the squad was subjected to medical tests and the Ciutat Esportiva was inspected.

The players were told to arrive in their kit and head straight to their designated pitch, returning home immediately upon the conclusion of the session without entering the changing rooms.

They trained at different times and will follow a similar routine on Saturday.

See pictures from the training session below:

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

🙌 We missed you guys! pic.twitter.com/Yy432NbXj2 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2020