Barcelona Players Return To Club Facilities For Coronavirus Test

On Wednesday, Barcelona players were at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to undergo coronavirus testing ahead of a return to training this week.

Recall that some days ago, La Liga gave the green light for clubs to resume training and have said they are hopeful of restarting the 2019-20 season next month.

Barcelona were top of the table by two points from Real Madrid, with 11 games left to play, when the competition was suspended indefinitely on March 23.

La Liga is set to follow in the footstep of German Bundesliga that received approval from the government to resume the season on Wednesday.

See pictures below: