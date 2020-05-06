Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai Loses Mother

Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday, lost his mother, Kakah Hajja, in Borno State.

The late Hajja reportedly died after a brief illness at her home in Maiduguri, Borno State, and will be buried today.

Buratai recently relocated fully to the North East to oversee the overall final battle against Boko Haram terrorists.

He also vowed not to leave the theatre of Operation until he gives the insurgents a final blow.

Buratai lost his father, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, on 9 February 2018.

The senior Buratai was an ex-serviceman.

He took part in the World War II, by joining the West African Army in 1942