Gay CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy

CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper has welcomed a son.

The gay media personality shared a picture showing him feeding his son whom he welcomed via surrogacy.

Taking to his IG page, he wrote;

“I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

”My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.

”Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”