Osun Extends Lockdown Till Sunday, Curfew To Commence On Monday

The Osun State government has announced that it is extending the lockdown order in the State till Sunday, 3rd of May 2020.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola disclosed this in a statement released via his Twitter account on Thursday, stating that the lockdown will be eased as from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

According to him, the lockdown was extended in order to avoid escalating community transmissions of coronavirus virus disease.

He added that the curfew would be from 6:00pm to 6:00am while there shall be a restriction on vehicular movement.

All the prevailing lockdown conditions shall subsist during this period, and violators shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. I, therefore, urge you all to continue to adhere with the lockdown directive. — ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA (@GboyegaOyetola) April 30, 2020

There shall be partial lockdown between 6 am and 5 pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people go about their businesses and allow government to run. However, total lockdown shall be in force from 6 pm on Thursday to Sunday. — ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA (@GboyegaOyetola) April 30, 2020