Osun Extends Lockdown Till Sunday, Curfew To Commence On Monday

Olayemi Oladotun
The Osun State government has announced that it is extending the lockdown order in the State till Sunday, 3rd of May 2020.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola disclosed this in a statement released via his Twitter account on Thursday, stating that the lockdown will be eased as from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

According to him, the lockdown was extended in order to avoid escalating community transmissions of coronavirus virus disease.

He added that the curfew would be from 6:00pm to 6:00am while there shall be a restriction on vehicular movement.

