Gay Model Ends One-Month-Old Marriage After His Husband Allegedly Cheated

Gay Model, Kyle Goffney is set to walk out of his one-month-old marriage to his partner Felipe, on grounds of infidelity.

Kyle shared the news on IG saying he gave Filipe three years of his life for nothing as Felipe is in love with someone else.

Read Also: Gay Model Cj de Mooi Reveals He Is Dying After 30-year Battle Against Aids

He wrote;

”I never in a million years thought this would be me. I’ve been married for a month, and now I have to get a divorce. I can’t stay married to someone who is in love with someone else. We all were a family, but pay close attention to the friends you allow in your life and in your home.

”I’m happy for you two and he can even have my ring. Let me pack up my broken heart and move on. I refuse to be a hater…. He’s all yours baby you can have him. 3 years my life for nothing. It’s going to be hard to trust again after this one!

”Be careful who you fall in love with and make sure it’s mutual. #movingon #becareful #with #your #heart I might forgive a person 100 times but I’m only going to trust them once.”