Gombe Denies Schools Reopening Rumours

The Gombe State Government has debunked rumours that the Federal Government has fixed June 8 as resumption date for schools in the country.

On Thursday, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru made the clarification during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Also Read: Gombe Lifts Ban On Religious Activities

He warned schools in the state against reopening or risk their licenses being revoked.

Dahiru said that the ministry of education was yet to receive any circular from relevant agencies on resumption date for schools in the country.

He further expressed that the state isn’t considering opening of schools until the virus is defeated.