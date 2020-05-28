Staff Directs Boss To Transfer Her Entire Salary To Church

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Toolz
OAP Toolz

Media personality, Toolz has taken to social media to share her experience on how one of her staff asked her to transfer her entire salary to her church.

In a tweet, Toolz stated that though her staff is free to do whatever she wants with her money, it, however, makes her (Toolz) to feel some type of way.

She tweeted;

”One of my staff just asked that I transfer her entire salary to her church. She’s free to do what she wants to of course, but it does make me feel some type of way.”

