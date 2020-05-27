Kanu Nwankwo Celebrates Wife On Her 34th Birthday

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo is in a celebratory mood as his gorgeous wife, Amara Kanu turned 34 on Wednesday.

The legendary footballer took to his Instagram page to share photos of his wife and he wrote;

“Happy birthday 🎈🎂 my lovely wife May the guardian Angels watch over you all the time and May joy and greatness surround you always. @amarakanu I wish you Gods blessings and All that your heart desires to come to you 🙏🙏🙏. Keep been a good example to all and supporting all to be strong 💪 and positive. #thankgod #happybirthday #positivevibes #loveyou”

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAq8Vi9pXza/?igshid=vz5qpk8a1jux