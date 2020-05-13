Khafi Kareem Delivers Lupita’s ‘Sulwe’ In Her Book Reading Series (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi Kareem has shared the video of her book reading series with her fans.

The book she’s reading this time is titled “Sulwe”. The author is Lupita Nyong’o and it was illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

This story is about a little girl whose skin is darker than everyone in her family and everyone at school.

‘Sulwe, when it was published and distributed, received a slam from popular beauty specialist and bleaching advocate, Dencia.

Watch The Video Here: