Khloe Kardashian Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours With Ex-Lover

Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculations that she and her ex Tristan Thompson are having another baby.

It all started when Khloe asked Tristan for a sample of his specimen and the two decided to quarantine together for True’s sake.

After all the shade from fans, Khloe has finally reacted to the report as she claimes to have been taken out of context.

READ ALSO – Khloe Kardashian Speaks On Making Another Baby With Ex, Tristan

Khole pointed out that people needed to stop saying hateful things about her and that even though she had gone ahead to make another baby with Tristan, that it was her choice.

See Her Post Here: