Money Doesn’t Make A Suitor Suitable, Omokri Advises Ladies

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has come out to advise ladies that money doesn’t make a suitor suitable.

According to the popular commentator, material gifts should never blind ladies to the warning signs about the suitor’s attitude.

Read Also: ‘You’re A Complete Idiot’ – Ubi Franklin’s 4th Baby Mama Tells Omokri

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he concluded by saying no amount of gifts can compensate for domestic abuse when they finally get married.

He wrote, “Dear ladies, Do not let the material gifts a suitor gives you to blind you to the warning signs about his attitude. Chocolates, perfumes, cars and even houses can’t compensate for blows to your face and body. Money doesn’t make a suitor suitable!”