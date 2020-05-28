My Backside And Front Scare Men – Actress Tonia Ferrari

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Tonia Okoro, best known as Toni Ferrari has opened up on some of the challenges she faces.

The Nigerian and Cameroonian born movie star claimed that 99% of men who she meets are intimidated by her big backside and boobs.

In an interview with newsman Gbolahan Adetayo, Tonia was asked what her selling point is and she said; “I don’t know what you are talking about my friend, what am I selling? Everything about me is unique. Is it my attitude, my kind of person or my physical appearance you want to talk about? God created me in such a way that He want people to glorify His handwork.

”About my character, the people around me are in a better position to tell you, my true person, because I might be lying if I say I am this or that. That I am robust in stature is a gift from God and I am not ashamed of it. In fact, I really appreciate God for making me a full option.

”The people who pump it knows better how much it cost them. One fact I can’t deny is that, many men lose confidence when they see me in person. My big breasts and my big buttocks get them distracted and I will be like hello Mr…. I remembered one day, I was at JFK in New York and a white guy walked up to me to say “you sure, you sure”.

”I was unable to grab what he was talking about on time. Later he was like Broda Shaggy and I began to smile. One of the English movies I featured in, there was a scene I played the role of a house help trying to seduce her boss’ husband.

”So, Broda Shaggy used that scene for one of his skits and that’s how some white guys now prefer to identify me with. To the glory of God, my front and back are my unique selling point. In fact, these two things always make me stay indoor if I don’t have something important to take outside.

”This is because some men will use their inner eyes to remove my pant and bra when I step out and I know what they are looking “.