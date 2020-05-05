My Number One Wish Is To Put A Wedding Ring On Tacha’s Finger, Says Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared that his main wish is to put a wedding ring on Tacha‘s finger.

The controversial actor made this known via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He wrote:

“Tacha brand alone is more bankable than the entire #Ugandan music industry, i wish to put a diamond #weddingring on her beautiful finger… 💎💎Ask everyone in #Kampala and they will unanimously tell you that without #Nigeria, singers in #Uganda will remain ordinary nursery school party after #party ambassadors, 🤣so its laughable when some people on #Twitter are comparing #Naija music industry with that of #Uganda bathroom and toilet #music gathering because i dont think it is ripe to be called an industry yet or can you compare malaria with #coronavirus? 💊I am the only popular #actor in #Africa that has ever gotten chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood, haters are free to #google it responsibly if #Tacha is not the most God fearing #bbnaija2019 ex housemate, will #titans support her?”