Nigerians Laud Catholic Church For Donating Its Hospitals As Isolation Centers

Nigerians on Twitter have been praising the Catholic church for donating all its 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide to the federal government as isolation centers for coronavirus patients.

The church, through its Bishop Conference, came with the decision to donate her facilities in the fight against the global pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also confirmed this.

READ ALSO – Catholic Church Donates ALL Its 425 Hospitals As Isolation Centers

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians have alluded praise to the Catholic church.

See Reactions Here: