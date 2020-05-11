Nigerians Reacts As Pastor Adeyemi Credits Church Members With N10K

Nigerians on social media are gushing over Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Church over his humanitarian act towards his flock.

The man of God has credited the account of some members of the church with N10,000 for the COVID-19 lockdown support.

Sources revealed that “Some members of Daystar church this morning woke up to 10,000 credit alerts from their church and Pastor and it was not strange for them.

This is the second time in a row since the outbreak of the coronavirus that the church sent out cash palliative to all her members scattered all over the country.

