National News

Pastor Sam Adeyemi Refutes Oyakhilome’s Claims On 5G Network (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
CoronavirusVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Pastor Sam Adeyemi has debunked Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s claim of government shutting down churches to install the 5G network and the Antichrist being the cause of Coronavirus.

In an Instagram live chat with Pastor Poju Oyemade who is the founder and senior pastor of The Covenant Nation, Adeyemi said he studied how the 1918 pandemic affected Nigeria and found out that churches, mosques, schools and markets were also shut down at that time.

The Founder of Daystar Christian Centre stated that people are giving extreme interpretations of the current crisis, even though it has nothing to do with the Antichrist.

READ ALSO – Linda Ikeji Hates God, She Is Promoting The Antichrist – Waconzy

He further disclosed that while air travel is the major means of passing on Coronavirus globally, the 1918 influenza was brought into Nigeria through the sea.

Watch The Video Here:

Previous articleFake Passport: Football Legend Ronaldinho Released From Jail
Next articleNASS Leadership Expresses Displeasure On FG’s Palliative Scheme
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner made this known in a...
Read more

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies.In a statement...
Read more

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

National News Verity Awala - 0
A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in the country despite opposition from...
Read more

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

National News Verity Awala - 0
A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day international training programme in London...
Read more
- Advertisement -