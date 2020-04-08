Pastor Sam Adeyemi Refutes Oyakhilome’s Claims On 5G Network (Video)

Pastor Sam Adeyemi has debunked Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s claim of government shutting down churches to install the 5G network and the Antichrist being the cause of Coronavirus.

In an Instagram live chat with Pastor Poju Oyemade who is the founder and senior pastor of The Covenant Nation, Adeyemi said he studied how the 1918 pandemic affected Nigeria and found out that churches, mosques, schools and markets were also shut down at that time.

The Founder of Daystar Christian Centre stated that people are giving extreme interpretations of the current crisis, even though it has nothing to do with the Antichrist.

He further disclosed that while air travel is the major means of passing on Coronavirus globally, the 1918 influenza was brought into Nigeria through the sea.

Watch The Video Here: