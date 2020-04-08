Sports

Fake Passport: Football Legend Ronaldinho Released From Jail

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has been released from a high-security jail in Paraguay and placed under house arrest after serving 32 days following his fake passport scandal.

The former Barcelona superstar, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, has been ordered to serve house arrest alongside his brother at the luxury Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion after reportedly paying a £1.3million bond.

The star player and his brother Roberto de Assis were jailed on March 6 after entering Paraguay with a fake passports

READ ALSO – Samuel Eto’o Sends Birthday Message To Ronaldinho In Jail (Video)

The passports found on them were bearing their names with Paraguayan nationality despite having their Brazilian passports confiscated in 2018 following conviction in an environment offence.

