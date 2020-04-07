Coronavirus

Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Federal Government has expressed that Nigeria remains on the right path to conquer the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This optimism was expressed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Disease, and Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Also Read: COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

He made this assurance at a visit of the presidential task force to some of the isolation centres in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mustapha equally commended efforts of the Lagos State Government towards curtailing the ravaging pandemic.

Despite the optimism, Mustapha urged residents of the state to continue to give government the necessary support in the fight against COVID-19, in order to kick it out of the country.

Previous articleOnly Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG
Next articleBREAKING: FCT Discharges 7 COVID-19 Patients
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

BREAKING: FCT Discharges 7 COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Goodness has finally been recorded in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Nigeria as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has discharged seven...
Read more

Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria: Melaye Warns Buhari

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against inviting Chinese doctors to Nigeria amid the Coronavirus pandemic.Recall that the Minister of...
Read more

Lagos Discharges Female COVID-19 Patient

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos says the state has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre.The governor broke the good news,...
Read more

COVID-19: Rivers Announces Second Case, Discharges Index Case

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
The Rivers state government on Tuesday announced that a 62-year-old male retiree who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive to Coronavirus in...
Read more
- Advertisement -