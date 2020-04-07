Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG

The Federal Government has expressed that Nigeria remains on the right path to conquer the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This optimism was expressed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Disease, and Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

He made this assurance at a visit of the presidential task force to some of the isolation centres in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mustapha equally commended efforts of the Lagos State Government towards curtailing the ravaging pandemic.

Despite the optimism, Mustapha urged residents of the state to continue to give government the necessary support in the fight against COVID-19, in order to kick it out of the country.