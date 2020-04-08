NASS Leadership Expresses Displeasure On FG’s Palliative Scheme

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed that he has conveyed the displeasure of his colleagues and Nigerians to the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq over the manner adopted by the federal government in sharing the palliatives meant for the poor during this period of lockdown.

Gbajabiamila made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

“I have conveyed the displeasure of my colleagues and Nigerians on the manner adopted in doling out FG’s palliative measures to vulnerable Nigerians at our @nassnigeria leadership meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian affairs @Sadiya_farouq and her team…..

“We want the implementation plan of FG’s social investment programme to be clearly outlined in a piece of legislation to enable a coordinated and legalized implementation plan devoid of mistrust and acrimony. We have been assured by the Minister of a better approach going forward.”

