OAP Toolz Reveals Advantage Of Lockdown Period

Media personality Toolz O has taken to social media to share her thoughts on he COVID 19 pandemic and its effect.

According to the OAP, one of the good things that have come out of the lockdown is her having more time to spend with her son.

In her words;

”The silver lining of this coro season is getting to spend so much time with my lil boy ❤”

Just weeks ago, the media personality made news after news surfaced that her husband, Captain Demuren may have cheated on her.

The OAP further got many talking when she yanked his name off of her page.