Panic Over COVID-19 Deadlier Than The Virus Itself: Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo says the panic and paranoia over the novel coronavirus have now become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said what is needed at this time is ‘deliberate calmness and extreme caution.

“The panic and paranoia over the virus have become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself! What we need is deliberate calmness and extreme caution as we meticulously follow all the guidelines of @WHO and @NCDCgov daily. Panic always compounds every emergency situation,” Keyamo tweeted.