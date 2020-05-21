‘Part Of Me Died’ – Nollywood Producer Reacts To Mother’s Death

Nollywood actress and producer, Anuchamba of Anuchamba Studios is devastated after her mother died from cardiac arrest.

According to a post on her Instagram page, her mother died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The producer disclosed that her late mum was a nice and strong woman.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Thing to know about my mother. She is a kind and warming heart person. She will make you feel free when you are around her and you will feel like you have known her for a long time…”

