Davido Shares Epic Throwback Photo On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share an epic throwback photo of himself as a school boy.

In the photo, the father of three could be seen dressed in his uniform, looking all round and stocky as he posed with some of his old secondary school friends.

The multi-award-winning singer simply captioned the photo;

“Hahaha that year.”

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian artiste also showed his fans and followers the demo copy of his single, Dami Duro.

Read Also: Davido Showcases Demo Copy Of First Single, Dami Duro (Photo)

See his full post below: