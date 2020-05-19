Pastor Ibiyeomie Compares Coronavirus With Malaria (Video)

The senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has stated that there is no Coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to Ibiyeomie, malaria kills more people, yet no one closed the border because of malaria.

Referencing DAAR Communications founder, Raymond Dokpesi who said he was given Malaria drugs when he was being treated for COVID-19 in an isolation centre, the pastor went on to say the FG is merely using this to steal.

Speaking from the pulpit, he said: “I told the people, what is Coronavirus? Coronavirus is only a virus that is Corona.”

He added: “People are making noise about Coronavirus. To me, it’s rubbish. Malaria, did we make noise about malaria?

“Malaria kills more people in Nigeria than Coronavirus. Everyday people die of malaria. So what are we talking about Coronavirus, closing border up and down for what?

“Nigeria does not even have it. I don’t think Nigeria has it.

“Because you’ve heard Dokpesi, he said that they say he had it, it’s malaria tablet they gave him. So, if it’s Coronavirus, why will they give him malaria tablet?”

“Nigeria, they’re using it to eat money, eat money. Governors eat money, corporations eat money, they tell lies, they’ll take money from federal aid. Government, they’ll take money from aid…”