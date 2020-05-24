Peter Okoye Shades His Brother, Jude Over Fallout With Cynthia Morgan

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye recently reminded colleague, Cynthia Morgan about she refused to sign a contract with him three years ago.

This comes after Morgan revealed how she fell out with her record label owned by Okoye’s older brother, Jude who eventually took over her VEVO, Instagram accounts and made her stop using the stage name “Cynthia Morgan,” after her contract ended.

The female rapper revealed she lost all her royalties and she has been battling depression ever since.

Peter Okoye decided to reach out to Morgan to show his support for her and he also recounted what happened.

Okoye tweeted;

“My dear C Morgan, The decision i made 3yrs ago was never about the firm,money or power! It was for my FREEDOM!” he said, adding, “Sad you rejected the contract i gave u. Just because they made you see me like the bad egg. I pray you understand that God has a purpose for everything. Never give up.”

