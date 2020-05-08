Premier League Can’t Resume Yet, Says UK

By
Valerie Oke
‌The United Kingdom has issued a warning to its football association and club owners that the English premiership can not resume yet.

According to Oliver Diwden, British Culture secretary, until a feasible plan that would work is gotten, the league would not be allowed to resume.

He said:

“They’ve not been given the green light,” Dowden told BBC Radio on Friday.

“If we can get a plan that works then I’d like us to be able to go ahead with it because I think it would be good for the nation, it would be good for football as a whole.

“I’m really hopeful we can get this up and running but public safety must come first so it’s only if we’re confident of that, we’ll be able to proceed.”

