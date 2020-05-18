Premier League Clubs allowed To Train In Small Groups From Tuesday

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted in favour of resuming training in small groups from Tuesday.

League officials, medical experts and representatives from all 20 sides held talks on Monday via a video conference call and agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols.

Stage one enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing but contact training is not yet permitted.

A Premier League statement added: “Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”