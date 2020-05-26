Saudi Arabia Set To Reopen Mosques May 31

The Saudi Arabian government has announced that it will reopen mosques outside the city of Mecca from May 31.

Mosques across the kingdom had been shut for two months to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read: Eid-El-Fitr: Saudi Arabia, UAE Urge Residents To Pray At Home

The interior ministry, on Tuesday, said prayers will now be allowed to resume in all mosques outside Mecca from May 31.

It said the country will end its nationwide coronavirus curfew on June 21, except in Mecca.

The ministry said it will begin the gradual easing of the lockdown by lifting the curfew from 6am and 3pm between Thursday and Saturday.